In the club doing I don't know what: Taylor Swift parties with her parents

Taylor Swift has yet to share any photos or videos of her boyfriend Travis Kelce on her socials -- until now.
On TikTok, Taylor has posted video of one of several Super Bowl afterparties she and Travis attended, but she's turned it into a goof on her parents, Scott and Andrea. In the video, we see footage of Travis making a funny face, and a server trying to make his way through a jam-packed club while hip-hop plays.
"It's a friends and family party, they said," reads the caption on the video. "Bring your parents they said."
Next, we see Scott and Andrea sitting in a booth grinning awkwardly, as Scott chugs a beer. Cut to Taylor, looking embarrassed.
The caption on the post reads, "accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life."
