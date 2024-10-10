Céline Dion releases Olympics performance on streaming services

Céline Dion's big comeback appearance at the Summer Olympics in Paris was one of the highlights of the event, but if you didn't record it on your DVR, you can now relive the moment.

Céline announced on Instagram that her performance of "Hymne À L'Amour," a song by iconic French singer Edith Piaf, is now available on YouTube and all streaming platforms. She also included a line from the song, which translates to, "God brings together those who love each other." Piaf wrote the song's lyrics in honor of the love of her life, Marcel Cerdan, who died in a plane crash in 1949.

Céline's performance, which she did while standing on the Eiffel Tower, was an open secret, but there had been rumors that she'd be singing a different song or duetting with Lady Gaga, who ended up performing during the opening ceremony. It was her first major public performance since 2020 and her first since she announced in 2022 that she'd been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome.

