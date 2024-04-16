Céline Dion Prime Video documentary has release date

Courtesy Amazon MGM Studios

By Andrea Dresdale

The documentary focusing on Céline Dion and her struggle with Stiff-Person Syndrome has a release date.

I AM:CELINE DION will start streaming June 25 on Prime Video. Described as "a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look" at Céline's experiences, it's also, according to the streamer, a "love letter to her fans" that "highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit."

Céline was diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome in December of 2022. The neurological disorder, which affects one's muscles, has made it, so far, impossible for her to return to the concert stage.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

