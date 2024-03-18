Céline Dion posts photo with sons on Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day

While sharing photos with her sons on International Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day, Céline Dion wrote that she's feeling thankful for the support she's received from friends, fans and family.

The Grammy winner, who announced she had been diagnosed with the rare condition in 2022, posted a picture of herself on Instagram with all three of her sons -- René-Charles, 23, and twin boys Nelson and Eddy, 13 -- on March 15, noting it was International SPS Awareness Day.

The sweet photo features the family posing and smiling alongside each other on a podium for a go-kart racing organization called K1 Speed.

In the caption, Céline also shared an update on her battle with the condition, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder with a spectrum of symptoms.

"As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)," she wrote. "Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible."

She continued, "I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you! I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS."

Concluding the note, she wrote, "I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!" before signing off by sending her "love" to her fans, followed by her name.

Céline shared her three sons with her late husband, René Angélil, who died of cancer in January 2016 at age 73.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.