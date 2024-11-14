Céline Dion performs two of her classic hits at Elie Saab fashion show in Saudi Arabia

Céline Dion returned to performing at the Paris Olympics, and now it seems she's open to all kinds of gigs.

On Nov. 13, she performed in Saudi Arabia at 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab, a fashion show celebrating the Lebanese designer's 45-year career. Céline sang her 1993 classic "The Power of Love," as well as her 2002 song "I'm Alive." The show was livestreamed and archived on YouTube.

According to the U.K. paper The Standard, the appearance marked Céline's first-ever performance in Saudi Arabia. According to the paper, Céline said on the red carpet ahead of the show, "Being here for the first time is kind of a dream come true, and Monsieur Elie Saab and his entourage and his beautiful family has welcomed us here. ... I've been wearing his dresses, his talent for many, many years."

She added, "Wearing his extraordinary talent is one thing, meeting him and being with him and having a chance to have a bit of chat with him was very touching for me. So being here is just wonderful. So we’re very, very privileged and very honored to be here.”

Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello also performed at the event.

