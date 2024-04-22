Céline Dion covers 'Vogue France': "Nothing is going to stop me"

Céline Dion is one determined superstar.

Though living with stiff-person syndrome has left her unable to perform, she's not giving up on her dream of returning to the stage. In a cover story for Vogue France, the Canadian diva says, "Five days a week I do athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes as much as my knees, calves, fingers, singing, voice ... This is the condition with which I must learn to live now."

Initially, Céline reveals, she kept asking herself, "Why me?" But now, she says, "I have this disease for an unknown reason. I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and I work super hard or I disconnect and it's over. I stay at home, I listen to my songs, I stand in front of my mirror and I sing to myself."

"I chose to work with all my body and all my soul, from head to toe, with a medical team," she states. "I want to be my best self. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!"

But Céline can't pinpoint when all this work will allow her to resume performing. "I can't answer you," she tells the magazine. "Because for four years, I told myself ... that I am ready, that I am not ready … Today, I cannot tell you, 'Yes, in four months.' ... My body will tell me. On the other hand, I don't want to just wait."

"It’s difficult, I’m working very hard and tomorrow will be even more difficult," she adds. "But there is one thing that will never stop, and that is the desire. It's the passion. It's the dream. It's the determination."

"I have this strength in me. I know nothing is going to stop me."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.