Cleanup Continues

Debbie is now producing heavy rains along the east coast including Savannah and Charleston, but leaves behind plenty to deal with here at home. Flood warnings continue in Hillsborough, Pasco and Sarasota counties and a high surf advisory in Pinellas and coastal Hillsborough counties. The heaviest may be past us, but with more rain and windy conditions in the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay weather, don’t let your guard down.

Hurricane Debby Cedar Key, FL—Cedar Key Fire Rescue said the number four bridge will remain closed until all hazards are removed. Officials said many roads on the island are still underwater. (Cedar Key Fire Rescue/Cedar Key Fire Rescue)

Air travelers will still have to deal with plenty of delays and cancellations when it comes to air travel. Tampa International Airport has real time updates but does also recommend calling your airline directly for additional information.

Hurricane Debby causes flight delays, cancellations at Orlando International Airport

School resumes on August 12th, but the tax-free savings on supplies will end on the 11th. The Back-To-School Sales tax holiday runs through Sunday, August 11. There’s also news when it comes to the grades each school recieves. The Florida Department of Educations has released grades for area schools, and while the news is pretty good for Pinellas and Sarasota County schools with A grades, there’s work to be done for Pinellas, Hernando and Pasco and Manatees counties with a B rating. Individual school grades are here.

Dove Daily Update

