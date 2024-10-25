Cleaning Up

PHOTOS: Local Salvation Army, Brother's Brother ready to ship out supplies to help communities hit by Hurricane Fiona Organizations ramping up supplies and say it has blankets, cleanup kits, and meals — ready to be shipped out this afternoon.

As the Bay area continues hurricane recovery, there are plenty of resources to take advantage of. The Dove Hurricane Guide will help you will links to FEMA, utility companies and what might be in the tropics down the line. You can also make a donation to Metropolitan Ministries and the Red Cross.

Hillsborough County has published the list of make-up days due to the hurricanes. This affects school staff, parents and students so please take a look and save to share. Hillsborough County is also moving some money around to help with debris removal. The County Commission will take $60 million from its Disaster Recovery Fund which they do expect to be reimbursed from by FEMA. So far around 10% of debris has been picked up.

Earlier this week, Treasure Island announced their beaches would reopen, with the exception of Sunset Beach, and with plenty of advisories. But for everyone who is not ready to stroll on the sand, it is a good chance to spend those dollars locally. For the latest in Pinellas County, keep this list handy. But back to who is open and who is not. Check the ever-changing list here. The latest addition to the list are some beaches in Sarasota County, but the exception there is Lido Key which will stay closed.

The Stone Crab Festival will not be on Clearwater Beach this weekend, but has found a temporary home in Dunedin. Frenchy’s Seafood Market on the Dunedin Causeway at 501 Causeway Blvd will host from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The festival had been on the beach for 40 years, but Frenchy’s wanted to make sure their employees had work, and this was the way to do it. Frenchy’s and Clear Sky Employee Fund will benefit. They are a 501(c)(3) organization established to help their staff impacted by the storm-related closures.

