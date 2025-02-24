Cities with the most expensive homes in the Crestview metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Crestview metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 19 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Homes for sale in Crestview at every price point

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#19. Paxton, FL

- Typical home value: $139,407

- 1-year price change: +0.2%

- 5-year price change: +39.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#18. Vernon, FL

- Typical home value: $181,792

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +57.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#17. Laurel Hill, FL

- Typical home value: $188,491

- 1-year price change: +0.8%

- 5-year price change: +44.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#16. Ponce de Leon, FL

- Typical home value: $198,104

- 1-year price change: +2.3%

- 5-year price change: +49.7%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#15. Westville, FL

- Typical home value: $201,315

- 1-year price change: +6.6%

- 5-year price change: +42.9%

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Crestview

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#14. Defuniak Springs, FL

- Typical home value: $227,279

- 1-year price change: +0.5%

- 5-year price change: +59.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#13. Holt, FL

- Typical home value: $250,032

- 1-year price change: +0.6%

- 5-year price change: +58.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#12. Crestview, FL

- Typical home value: $291,655

- 1-year price change: -2.4%

- 5-year price change: +51.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#11. Baker, FL

- Typical home value: $306,403

- 1-year price change: +0.3%

- 5-year price change: +52.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#10. Mary Esther, FL

- Typical home value: $320,179

- 1-year price change: -1.1%

- 5-year price change: +46.1%

You may also like: Crestview 7-day weather forecast

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#9. Fort Walton Beach, FL

- Typical home value: $321,158

- 1-year price change: -2.6%

- 5-year price change: +42.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#8. Valparaiso, FL

- Typical home value: $331,019

- 1-year price change: -0.2%

- 5-year price change: +39.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. Shalimar, FL

- Typical home value: $378,990

- 1-year price change: -1.1%

- 5-year price change: +41.3%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. Freeport, FL

- Typical home value: $407,618

- 1-year price change: -0.9%

- 5-year price change: +51.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. Niceville, FL

- Typical home value: $432,572

- 1-year price change: -0.3%

- 5-year price change: +40.1%

You may also like: Where people in Crestview are looking to buy homes

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Destin, FL

- Typical home value: $579,016

- 1-year price change: -6.3%

- 5-year price change: +46.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Miramar Beach, FL

- Typical home value: $668,629

- 1-year price change: -6.3%

- 5-year price change: +50.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Santa Rosa Beach, FL

- Typical home value: $934,925

- 1-year price change: -5.8%

- 5-year price change: +62.7%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Inlet Beach, FL

- Typical home value: $1,495,627

- 1-year price change: -6.5%

- 5-year price change: +61.1%