Christmas queen Elizabeth Chan releases 'Mary Did You Know' from upcoming EP

Full-time Christmas music artist Elizabeth Chan is back this holiday season with her latest Christmas release: an EP called Shatterproof, due out Dec. 6. This year's project, her 14th, was created as a special gift to her late friend, filmmaker Morgan Spurlock.

Spurlock, best known for his Oscar-nominated documentary Supersize Me, died last year at age 53 from complications of cancer. He and Chan had been friends since 2011, when she answered an ad he'd placed online and ended up being featured in his show The Failure Club, about people chasing their seemingly impossible dreams. In Chan's case, she wanted to write a Christmas song, and she did: "The Thanksgiving Song," a version of which is featured on the new EP.

The new single from the EP is a version of the modern holiday standard "Mary Did You Know," which was Spurlock's mother's favorite Christmas song. Also on the EP is the previously released "A (Metal) Christmas Song," a metal version of her 2011 composition "A Christmas Song." She created the new version in honor of Spurlock, who loved metal music and Metallica.

The title of the EP reflects Chan's reaction to Spurlock's death and the death of her grandmother, as well as a serious physical injury she suffered.

"My heart was so broken. As I was working on the new songs, I kept saying how I wished I were shatterproof like the ornaments on my tree," says Chan. "This became the concept and curation of the album and I poured myself into curating songs to pay tribute to this idea.”

