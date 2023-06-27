Christmas in June: Pentatonix will be "going big" with their upcoming holiday music

Disney/Eric McCandless

By Andrea Dresdale

Because they're so identified with their Christmas music, you might not think about Pentatonix much in the summer.  But the group, who'll kick off the U.S. leg of their current tour in August, has been hard at work on their 2023 holiday music -- and member Scott Hoying promises some "bold and big" material.

"Basically, we have a collection of new songs coming and we're really going above and beyond," Scott tells ABC Audio. "I think actually being on Masked Singer and, like, doing the national anthem...we're coming into this new, like, really going bold and big with arrangements. And we're doing that for this new Christmas music coming out."

Scotty also teases "a couple of Christmas movies we've been working on," plus "a lot of really cool stuff."

While that won't be unwrapped, so to speak, until later this year, you might catch the group singing some holiday tunes on their summer tour, but don't count on it.

"Sometimes...we do the Christmas songs that aren't really Christmas songs like 'Hallelujah,' or 'White Winter Hymnal,'" Scott explains. "We could do 'The Coldest Winter.'"  But, he laughs. "We don't sing, like, 'Let It Snow' in the 90 degree heat in Ohio!"

Pentatonix: The World Tour launches August 9 in Jacksonville, FL.  Before that, Scott and his fiance Matt Manio will tie the knot.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

