The Dove’s Ann Kelly will be live from St Joseph Children’s Hospital today with a live broadcast beginning at 5:30 am for the annual Christmas in July fund raiser for the hospital. This marks the 15th year for the drive that wraps up on the 31st, accepting donations online, and today from through 1 pm at the circular drive in front of the hospital. The donations help Child life continue complimentary services such as art, music and yoga therapies, as donations are used for items like toys and games. Make your donation now by clicking here, and thank you!

An iconic South Tampa restaurant will close forever after 14 years on August 27th. The founders and co-owners Suzanne and Roger Perry of Datz, and Dough, the bakery next door, have sold the businesses and surround real estate. Dough has already closed. One piece of good news is that the St. Petersburg and Riverview locations will remain open under the original ownership.

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather calls for a good chance for showers and thunderstorms this weekend, with highs in the mid to low 90′s. To make sure you’re prepared for hurricane season, keep the Dove Hurricane Guide handy and make sure you have your personal plan in place.

Shopping tax free for certain back-to-school supplies continues, with the last day Sunday, August 6th. School supplies that run $50 or less, shoes and clothing $100 or less or more are on the list, along with much more that you can check here. Tampa Bay teachers also are in need of supplies, and the majority of the time the cost comes right out of the teacher’s pockets. You can check the links below for your county’s school system and links to teacher’s for their needs. The new school year will start on August 10th for some schools.

If you forgot to buy a Mega Millions ticket for last night’s drawing, don’t feel bad. You still have a chance to win since no one won. Those numbers were 3-5-6-44-61 and the Mega ball was 25. The multiplier was 4X. The new jackpot is over $910 million dollars for Friday night’s drawing.

Two studies confirm what most of us already know. Florida ranks first for the highest premiums for car and home insurance. The studies come from Insurify and FINN and show that on the average, we pay $7,788 for our homeowners policy, and $2,560 for car insurance.

