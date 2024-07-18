Christmas in July: for KING + COUNTRY announce holiday performances in three cities

Curb/Word Entertainment

By Andrea Dresdale

For KING + COUNTRY are bringing fans Christmas in July by announcing select holiday performances of their show A Drummer Boy Christmas.

The production will be performed in three different cities starting Dec. 1 in LA, followed by Dec. 9 in New York City, and then four shows at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House starting Dec. 17.

According to a press release, the show will "showcase an extraordinary production blending festive visuals and stunning lighting and staging effects." Presales start July 23 at 10 a.m. local time. To receive a unique password that will allow you to participate, text "DRUMMER" to 615-257-9555. Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Christmas shows will follow the Australian duo's Unsung Hero 2024 fall tour, which starts Sept. 19 in Evansville, Indiana, and wraps up Nov. 10 in Dallas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!