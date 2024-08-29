Christina Aguilera says next album will be "the most authentic work I've ever done"

Christina Aguilera is dying to put out new music — really she is — but according to her, we're going to have to wait longer than expected for it. However, she predicts it'll be worth the wait.

Speaking to PAPER magazine, the Grammy-winning star says, "Music is dying to come out of me. At this point, there is a new me that has been growing and building, and it is so ready to emerge. It's going to take a little longer than I wanted it to, but it is what it is."

"I definitely need a moment to be left alone, to make my art and come up with what I have to say. But I have so many lyrics at this point. I have so many thoughts and feelings, and I'm a different person than I was even last year," she continues.

"I notice a lot about myself and the kind of life that I want to live and the kind of peace that I want to have in my life," the mother of two adds. "What I will tolerate now and what I won't. Not allowing myself to go places that I know are going to disrupt my happiness and peace and joy."

And according to Christina, all this is going to come out in the music.

"Releasing all of it into an album is going to be a part of that joy and peace that I get. It's just going to take a little bit longer than I wanted it to, but it's coming," she shares. "I believe that it will be the most authentic work I've ever done."

Christina's most recent album is 2022's Aguilera, which was her second Spanish-language release. Her most recent English-language album was 2018's Liberation.

