Christina Aguilera plans musical based on 'Burlesque' film

Back in 2010, Christina Aguilera and Cher co-starred in the movie Burlesque — and Entertainment Weekly has learned that Xtina is working behind the scenes to reimagine the film as a stage musical.

Christina is an executive producer on the show, called Burlesque: The Musical. It's written by the movie's director, Steven Antin, and includes songs that were written for the movie by Christina, Sia and Diane Warren. Additional songs were written by Todrick Hall and Jess Foley. It's expected to debut in the U.K.

A few years ago Antin told EW he was working to turn Burlesque into a "hybrid television event/series," but it appears he's now settled on a musical.

The original movie starred Christina as a young woman named Ali who becomes friendly with Cher's Tess, the owner of an LA burlesque club. It was a flop when it was released, but has since done well on home video and now has a cult following.

The soundtrack album also did well: it was nominated for a Grammy and one of the songs Cher performs, "You Haven't Seen the Last of Me," won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in 2011. The album features Christina's songs "Show Me How You Burlesque," "Express" and her rendition of Etta James' "Something's Got a Hold on Me."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.