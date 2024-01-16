Chilly Weather; Bucs Advance

Dog sweater Freezing temperatures are rare in Central Florida, but when cold weather does roll in, it’s important to know how to prepare your animals. (Pixabay)

The rain moves out of Tampa Bay and cooler weather moves in overnight. From the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast and 10 Tampa Bay Weather, it will continue to be windy, with overnight lows around 42 Wednesday and 47 Thursday. The next cool day will be Saturday with a high of just 55.

The Tampa Bay Bucs move on to the next playoff round after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium. Next up, it’s a road trip to Detroit for a 3 pm game against the Lions.

It’s National Blood Donor Month, with the lack of donations causing a critical blood shortage. Senior VP for Corporate Communications and Public Relations Susan Forbes spoke with Ann Kelly on the need for blood and plasma donations. The podcast is live here, and for additional information and to host your own blood drive, go to oneblood.org.

As of January 1st, a list of new laws went into effect in Florida. They include an extension to the “move over” law that now requires drivers to move over one lane for any disabled vehicle, not just emergency vehicles. That means to get over if you see a car with their hazard lights on, or with any other emergency signs or flares. Your fine can be up to $158.00. See the list of other new laws here.

