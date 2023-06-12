Chicago, Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle to perform on 'A Capitol Fourth'

Capital Concerts/PBS

By Andrea Dresdale

Chicago, Boyz II Men and Belinda Carlisle have all been tapped to perform at A Capitol Fourth, the annual PBS special celebrating Independence Day.

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, the special will stream at PBS.org and on YouTube, in addition to airing on PBS stations, on July 4 at 8 p.m. ET. It'll be broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Other performers on the bill include Babyface and the cast of the Neil Diamond musical A Beautiful Noise. Of course, a huge fireworks display is also part of the festivities.

In addition, Adrienne Warren, who played Tina Turner in the Broadway show Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, will perform a tribute to the late Queen of Rock 'n' Roll on the special.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

