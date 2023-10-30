Cher’s 'Christmas' debuts at #1 on the Top Holiday Albums chart

Warner Records

By Jill Lances

It sounds like a lot of people want Cher to help them get into the holiday spirit. The singer's brand new holiday album, Christmas, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Holiday Albums chart.

Cher moved 21,000 equivalent album units of Christmas to land at #1, with the album also debuting at #32 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

The album is now Cher's 14th top 40 album; she joins Barbra Streisand as only the second female artist to have top 40 records in every decade since the 1960s. Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones have done so, as well.

Cher's Christmas has her covering holiday classics like "Santa Baby," "Run Run Rudolph" and more, along with four original tunes. It features guest appearances by Stevie WonderCyndi LauperMichael BubléDarlene Love and Tyga.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

