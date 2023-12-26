Cher sets new UK chart records with "DJ Play a Christmas Song"

Warner Records

By Andrea Dresdale

The success of Cher's holiday hit "DJ Play a Christmas Song" has led to several chart records in the U.S., and now it's the same story across the pond.

"DJ Play a Christmas Song," from Cher's new Christmas album, has reached #20 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart, setting a new record for the oldest solo female performer to make the Top 40. She's 77 years and 7 months old; the previous record holder, Shirley Bassey, was 70 years and 4 months old when she set the record in 2007.

Plus, Cher is now the first female artist to score a Top 40 hit with new material across seven consecutive decades. Her Top 40 debut in the U.K. came in 1965 with her song "All I Really Want to Do," and she's since placed a solo single of new material in the Top 40 in every decade since.

Finally, "DJ Play a Christmas Song" is now Cher's highest-charting single in the U.K. in more than two decades. The last time she was in the Top 20 was in 2001, with the song "The Music's No Good Without You."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

