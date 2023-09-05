Cher says she'll still be wearing "jeans and long hair" at age 80

Nick Argo/©Academy Museum Foundation

By Andrea Dresdale

Cher may be 77, but that doesn't mean she has to change the way she dresses.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Cher said, "I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to have to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans, because it seemed like in those days that's what women did — and it hasn't hit yet."

“I just can’t believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish,” Cher added. "And I will still be wearing my jeans. And I will still be wearing long hair. And I will still be doing the same stuff I’ve always done."

Noting that she's missed multiple deadlines on her eagerly awaited memoir, Cher laughed, "The problem is, I've lived too long ... and I've done too many things, and cramming it in, with my life's experiences, it's very difficult."

As for her upcoming Christmas album, Cher said, "I'm really excited because there's millions of people on it. I've never had duets, I've never had people on my any of my records, and this was just a last minute thing." While she wouldn't name any of those "million people," Cher did say, "I'm in awe of all of them."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

