Cher says the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame can go "you-know-what themselves"

By Andrea Dresdale

Hey Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Cher doesn't want your stupid induction anyway.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show Friday, Cher discussed her recent chart achievement: She's had at least one #1 hit for the past seven decades. She and The Rolling Stones are the only ones who've accomplished this, but, as Cher noted, "I'm not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!"

As the audience booed, Cher said, "Y'know what? I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars." When Kelly expressed disbelief, Cher said, "I'm not kidding you." When Kelly suggested she might change her mind, Cher said, "I'm never gonna change my mind. I mean, they can just go you-known-what themselves."

"And can I just say one other thing?" Cher continued. "I changed music forever with 'Believe.'" That 1998 #1 hit pioneered the use of Auto-Tune, which has gone on to be used by countless artists.

Kelly went on to rave about how she feels Cher's current hit, "DJ Play a Christmas Song," has the same sort of vibe as "Believe." "It's so. The sound is so Cher. It's so incredible," she gushed. "I love it so much."

Then, Kelly made a bold statement.

"I'm going to say it, fight me on it — [this] is this greatest Christmas song to come out since 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,'" she told Cher. "It's the greatest contemporary Christmas song to come out. I love it so much. It makes me so happy."

"That's what I wanted," Cher replied. "The reason I never made a Christmas album before was because I couldn't find a way to put myself into a 'Cher Christmas.'" However, when she heard "DJ Play a Christmas Song," she said it sealed the deal.

