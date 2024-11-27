Cher says her next album will 'probably be my last'

Cher is working on a new album, and we should all fully appreciate it when it arrives, because it just might be the last one we get from the ageless diva.

The British paper The Sun reports that during an event in London's Lyceum Theater to promote her memoir, Cher said of her new project, "This is probably my last album that I'm gonna do. I'm really excited. They are great songs and I'm just really excited that I'm doing it." She cracked, "I'm really excited to be doing anything now."

When the album arrives, it'll be her first collection of original music since 2013's Closer to the Truth.

Cher, who's 78, also joked about her advanced age, telling the audience, "I’m older than dirt now, O.K.? I’m the oldest person I meet in almost every room unless I’m in an old folks’ home."

"I keep having to tell these [younger] girls like, 'Get over yourself, get out there. You've got your whole life ahead of you,'" she continued. "I don't care if you're 50. I'd give anything to be 60 again. I was a f****** hottie!"

Cher also noted that despite what the calendar says, she doesn't think of herself as 78.

"It’s weird ... because I know I’m older, but I don’t know how to feel it," she said. "I don’t know how to feel any different than the way I’ve always felt."

Commenting on her penchant for dating younger men, Cher pointed out, "I like hanging with younger people, not just men. I like young people because a lot of my friends don't want to have that much fun. They can just go off and be old fogies."

Cher is dating Alexander "A.E." Edwards, a music producer who's 38.

