Cher reveals why she dates younger men

"I'm really shy when I'm not working and kind of shy around men," she said during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "And the reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older — well, now they're all dead — but before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me and younger men were the only ones that…"
Cher is currently dating 38-year-old Alexander "A.E." Edwards, a music producer she first met in September of 2022. They have been romantically linked since November of that year.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.