Cher rereleasing 2000s albums on vinyl and in expanded digital editions

After releasing a box set version of her 1998 album Believe last year, Cher is releasing expanded editions of what she says are two of her personal favorite albums.

June 28 will see the release of special digital versions of her 2001 album, Living Proof, and her 2013 album, Closer to the Truth. The latter album features the hit "Woman's World," while Living Proof includes "Song for the Lonely" and "A Different Kind of Love Song."

Living Proof (Deluxe Digital Album) features two bonus tracks from the international edition, while Closer to the Truth (Super Deluxe Digital Album) has three extra tracks, including "Will You Wait for Me," which is available now, and the original version of "You Haven't Seen the Last of Me."

Both albums will also be released on vinyl: Living Proof will be pressed on cola-bottle milky green vinyl, and while Closer to the Truth will be pressed on "creamy bone color" vinyl.

Cher will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.