Cher releasing Christmas single October 6, is enjoying "spending time" with younger boyfriend

Cher and Alexander Edwards at Givenchy show; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Next week, it'll be a Merry Cher Christmas when the legendary diva releases the first single from her upcoming holiday album.

The single, "DJ Play a Christmas Song," the first release from her album Christmas, will be out October 6. She posted a snippet on Instagram, and it's giving major "Believe" vibes.

Meanwhile, Cher, 77, seems to be back with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards, 37, after the two initially broke up in May. This month, they've been seen together at Paris Fashion Week and in LA.

"Alexander is playing the game well," an insider dished to Page Six. "He gave her space when she first called it off ... Cher does enjoy spending time with him. The fact is at this point in her life she just wants to be happy."

The insider also said that the death of Cher's close friend Tina Turner, who passed away in May at age 83, has convinced her to go for it.

"With the passing of her friend Tina, she is realizing life is to short,” said the insider. “She just wants to be happy, and Alex is filling that gap right now.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

