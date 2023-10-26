Cher reacts to Madonna using that "She's mean" clip in her show: "I said a lot worse than that"

Madonna is currently out on her Celebration Tour. During an interlude of the show, video screens show a montage of people, including Ariana Grande and Beyoncé, talking about her. The montage includes a clip of Cher saying of the Queen of Pop, "She's mean." But Cher says that's nothing compared to some of the other names she's called Madonna.

When asked by the Los Angeles Times about the 30-year-old clip, Cher replied, "I said a lot worse than that."  She noted, "I actually like her. But come on."

When the interviewer asked Cher if Madonna is in fact mean, she said, "She can be. We buried that hatchet a long time ago because I called her something so much worse, and she forgave me."

"But I give her this: There’s no one like her that had their ear to the ground and knew everything before anybody else. I mean, she knew what was coming, and she was right on it," Cher continued. "I always felt that was her greatest gift — that she could know the trends before any of us."

One thing Cher and Madonna seem to have in common is a taste for younger men. Cher, 77, is currently dating Alexander "AE" Edwards, who's 37, while Madonna's recent younger boyfriends have included Ahlamalik Williams, 29, and — reportedly — model Andrew Darnell, 23, and boxer Joshua Popper, 30. 

However, when asked if she'd get married again, Cher told the Times, "Probably not. Because I've done it. I'm really happy with Alexander."

She also clarified that the huge diamond ring Edwards gave her last Christmas wasn't an engagement ring.

"He just wanted to give it to me," she said.

