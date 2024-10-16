Cher performs at 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show,' will be inducted into RRHOF by Zendaya

Cher took to the runway Tuesday night in New York City to deliver an exciting performance during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, returning after several years on hiatus.

The legendary singer, 78, sang two of her biggest hits, "Strong Enough" and "Believe," while supermodels like Bella Hadid and Adriana Lima walked the runway.

While she didn't sport lingerie or the fashion show's iconic wings, Cher still stood out, rocking glittery, oversized cargo pants, and a long-sleeve coat over a leather corset. According to People, on the red carpet, which she walked with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards, she sported a blonde wig, but wore her signature long dark hair for her performance.

Cher was part of the show's first-ever all-women lineup of performers, which this year included Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla, LISA from the K-pop group BLACKPINK and Australian guitarist Orianthi.

Victoria's Secret officially announced the return of its annual fashion show in May, saying in a statement that this year's show would "reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love -- the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more!"

The last Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took place in November 2018. It was subsequently canceled following controversy over a lack of diversity.

Meanwhile, Zendaya will induct Cher into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 19 in Cleveland. In 2021, Zendaya hit the Oscars red carpet wearing a yellow Valentino ensemble that was inspired by a similar outfit Cher wore in 1970. Like Cher, Zendaya is a fashion icon, a singer and an award-winning actress.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will stream live on Disney+ on Oct. 19 starting at 7 p.m. ET.

