Cher to perform at the Royal Variety Performance in London

Nick Argo/©Academy Museum Foundation

By Jill Lances

Cher is going to perform in front of members of the royal family. The singer is set to take part in this year's Royal Variety Performance, which is happening Thursday, November 30, at London's Royal Albert Hall.

According to the London Evening Standard, Cher is expected to perform a tune from her new holiday album, Christmas, with members of the royal family watching in the audience.

Other performers at the event include Rick AstleyTed Lasso's Hannah WaddinghamSpice Girls' Mel C, McFlyZara Larsson and Paloma Faith. There will also be a medley of performances from the London casts of The Lion KingFrozenAladdinHercules and Beauty & The Beast, in celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary.

The Royal Variety Performance will air on ITV in December.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

