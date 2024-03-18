Cher to perform at amfAR's Cannes Film Festival gala

Cher will be providing the entertainment for amfAR's annual gala, which will take place May 23 at the Cannes Film Festival, Variety reports.

AmfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, was established in 1985 with Elizabeth Taylor as its founding national chairperson. The first amfAR gala was held at Cannes in 1993. Since then, the annual event has raised $264 million for the organization's HIV/AIDS research programs.

Variety quotes Cher as saying, "I have such wonderful memories of being invited to host one of the first amfAR events in Cannes by my friend Elizabeth Taylor. I am extremely proud to be returning for this event's 30th anniversary, and to continue to support the incredible work of this organization. It will be a very special evening."

Cher was honored with amfAR's Award of Inspiration at the 2015 gala. AmfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost is quoted by Variety as saying, "Cher has been a steadfast supporter of amfAR and people living with HIV/AIDS since the early days of the epidemic and we could not be more proud to have her with us once again for what promises to be an unforgettable evening."

