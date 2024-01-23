Cher pays tribute to her late 'Moonstruck' director, "Sweet Prince" Norman Jewison

Cher is paying tribute to her Moonstruck director, Norman Jewison, who died January 20 at the age of 97.

"Farewell Sweet Prince," she wrote on Twitter. "Thank U For One Of The Greatest, Happiest, Most Fun Experiences Of My Life. Without U, I Would Not Have My Beautiful Golden Man."

Cher won the Best Actress Academy Award for her role in Moonstruck. It also won Oscars for Cher's co-star Olympia Dukakis and for Best Original Screenplay.

"Norman U Made Moonstruck The GREAT FILM," she continued. "Ppl, Script, Actors, Etc, NEEDED U DEAR."

She concluded, "NORMAN JEWISON LIVES ON THROUGH HIS WORK."

In addition to Moonstruck, Jewison directed dozens of additional films, including Fiddler on the Roof, Rollerball, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Soldier's Story, ...And Justice for All and The Thomas Crown Affair.

