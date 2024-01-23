Cher pays tribute to her late 'Moonstruck' director, "Sweet Prince" Norman Jewison

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Cher is paying tribute to her Moonstruck director, Norman Jewison, who died January 20 at the age of 97.

"Farewell Sweet Prince," she wrote on Twitter. "Thank U For One Of The Greatest, Happiest, Most Fun Experiences Of My Life. Without U, I Would Not Have My Beautiful Golden Man."

Cher won the Best Actress Academy Award for her role in Moonstruck. It also won Oscars for Cher's co-star Olympia Dukakis and for Best Original Screenplay.

"Norman U Made Moonstruck The GREAT FILM," she continued. "Ppl, Script, Actors, Etc, NEEDED U DEAR."

She concluded, "NORMAN JEWISON LIVES ON THROUGH HIS WORK."

In addition to Moonstruck, Jewison directed dozens of additional films, including Fiddler on the Roof, Rollerball, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Soldier's Story, ...And Justice for All and The Thomas Crown Affair.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!