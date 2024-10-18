Cher, Kelly Clarkson, Dua Lipa headed for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Last year on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher claimed she wouldn't be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame "if they gave me a million dollars," because she'd been eligible for so long without induction. Well, she's finally being inducted on Oct. 19 in Cleveland, and she will indeed be there — along with a slew of other stars.

Cher, whose book The Memoir: Part One is coming out Nov. 19, will be celebrated at the induction ceremony by Dua Lipa. Dua is performing, and Zendaya will induct the music legend. Like Cher, Zendaya is a singer, award-winning actress and fashion icon.

Coincidentally, Kelly Clarkson will also be at the event, but she'll be celebrating one of the other inductees: Foreigner. Also being inducted this year are Mary J. Blige, Peter Frampton, Dave Matthews Band, Dionne Warwick, the late Jimmy Buffet, Kool & the Gang, metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, hip-hop legends A Tribe Called Quest and others.

Among the other stars who'll be on hand to celebrate the inductees: Julia Roberts, Jennifer Hudson, Demi Lovato, James Taylor, country star Kenny Chesney, The Who's Roger Daltrey, Jelly Roll and The Roots.

The 2024 induction ceremony, taking place at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, will stream live on Disney+ Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET. On Jan. 1, ABC will air the special 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring performance highlights.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

