Cher is not a fan of her own voice

Nick Argo/©Academy Museum Foundation

By Jill Lances

Cher has sold millions of records, but she likely isn't listening to any of her own music because she is "not a Cher fan."

"I just never liked my voice that much. If I had my choice, I probably would have another one, but I didn't get my choice. I got my mother's voice," she says in an interview with Paper magazine. "It doesn't sound like a man, it doesn't sound like a woman. I'm somewhere more in-between."

Cher says she sings in a "strange style," explaining, "I do what you do when you can't hold a note: I don’t pronounce my Rs. I guess some consonants are hard to sing, so I just gotta leave them open.”

Finally, she notes, “I mean, people seem to like it and I'm happy as a clam, but I wouldn't have picked it.”

While she may not like listening to her own voice, Cher sure hopes fans like to, particularly this Christmas. Her first holiday album, Christmas, is out now.

