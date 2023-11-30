Cher earns new chart milestone with new #1

Nick Argo/©Academy Museum Foundation

By Jill Lances

Cher has landed a new chart milestone thanks to her new holiday single.

"DJ Play a Christmas Song," the first single off Cher's holiday record, Christmas, tops the Billboard Dance/Electronic Song Sales chart this week, which means she's now had at least one #1 song in seven straight decades, from the 1960s to the 2020s.

Cher's #1 run began in 1965 with the Sonny & Cher classic "I Got You Babe," which topped the Hot 100. She then proceeded to land three chart toppers in the '70s, a pair in the '80s, and another three in the '90s, including her smash "Believe." In the 2000s she landed another three #1 hits on the Dance Club Songs chart, with another two coming in the 2010s.

The only other artist to land a #1 song in seven straight decades is The Rolling Stones, starting in 1965 with the Hot 100 #1 "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and ending with "Living in a Ghost Town," which topped the Rock Digital Songs Sales chart in 2020.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!