Cher denies report that she hired men to "kidnap" her son Elijah

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

In September, Entertainment Tonight obtained court documents in which Marie Angela King, the estranged wife of Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman, claimed the legendary diva hired four men to kidnap him in 2022 to prevent their reconciliation. Cher is now denying that report.

King claimed in the documents that she's been told Allman is "currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me" with "no access to his phone."

Speaking to People, Cher says of the report, "That rumor is not true." She wouldn't comment any further.  However, she did confirm that her son is having ongoing substance abuse issues.

"I'm not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren't," Cher tells People. "I'm a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that's what being a mother is."

"But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them," she adds. "I could fill a ... I don’t even know, something gigantic with what I don’t know [about parenting]. I just keep trying.”

King's claims were part of her and Elijah's ongoing divorce proceedings; the case is due back in a Los Angeles court on October 27. Elijah, 47, is Cher's youngest child. His father is the late rocker Gregg Allman, to whom Cher was married from 1975 to 1978.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

