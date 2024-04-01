Cher and boyfriend Alexander Edwards hit the red carpet in LA

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

More than a year after they were first linked, Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, are still going strong.

People reports the two hit the red carpet on March 29, attending the Equal Justice Now Awards in LA. There, Cher was honored with the Icon Award for her contributions to social justice over the years. Cher, 77, cozied up next to Edwards, 38, on the carpet, posing arm-in-arm for photos.

Cher and Edwards, a music producer, first met in September of 2022 at Paris Fashion Week and have been romantically linked since that November. This past October, Cher told People, "No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it's never too late ... I've had the best time."

In addition to having a personal relationship, Cher and Edwards have a professional relationship: He worked on her hit holiday album, Christmas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

