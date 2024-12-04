Cher asks Kelly Clarkson to redo their Christmas duet: 'It's not loud enough'

Cher recently released a remix of her 2023 single "DJ Play a Christmas Song" featuring vocals by Kelly Clarkson — but it seems like Cher isn't happy with the final result.

While Cher was appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Dec. 3, Kelly thanked her for allowing her to sing the song with her. But then Cher interrupted her and said, "Wait, this is what I'm gonna ask you. I would like you to go back, do it louder, and let me put it on the Christmas album, because I'm new releasing it for the new Christmas [album]."

Cher seemed to be referring to the fact that she plans to rerelease her hit 2023 holiday album, titled Christmas, with extra tracks, and she wants Kelly's to be on it. But whatever she meant, Kelly was all in on the idea.

"I'll do whatever the hell you want," she replied. "I will sing whatever you want!"

"'Cause I love it, but it's not loud enough," Cher said. "And you can take a verse."

"I'm gonna be honest with you," Kelly continued. "I took it as like, 'I'll sing backup 'cause you're Cher,' so, you know what I'm saying? I just took the harmony."

"That is so meaningless," Cher exclaimed. "It is meaningful — to me and others," Kelly laughed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.