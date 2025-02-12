Cher, Alicia Keys, Michael McDonald set for 9th annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert

Cher, Alicia Keys and Michael McDonald are just a few of the artists who'll be performing at the ninth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, set for March 6 at New York City's Beacon Theatre.

The annual event raises money for God's Love We Deliver, a charity that cooks and delivers meals to New Yorkers who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves. It was founded in 1985 as a response to the AIDS pandemic, but now helps people with 200 different diagnoses. Since its founding, the charity has provided some 40 million meals.

This year, the benefit will also raise funds for Project Angel Food in LA, in response to the deadly wildfires.

The bill will also include alt-rock superstar Beck, singer/actress Kate Hudson and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Peter Frampton, Dave Stewart of Eurythmics and Mavis Staples of The Staples Singers.

Presale tickets are available starting Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. Visit loverocksnyc.com for more information.

