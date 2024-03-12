Check out Céline Dion goofing around with the Edmonton Oilers in new behind-the-scenes video

By Andrea Dresdale

As any good Canadian does, Céline Dion loves her hockey. Last year, she visited the Montreal Canadiens' locker room when they played the Vegas Golden Knights. Now, you can watch behind-the-scenes footage of the legendary diva visiting the Edmonton Oilers when they were in Las Vegas in February.

In the video, posted to the team's Instagram, Céline jokes about how big the guys on the team are out of uniform, adding, "I cannot imagine, on skates, with all the equipment" — at which point, she crouches down and imitates a hockey player, with an imaginary stick in her hand. Oilers star Zach Hyman can be seen cracking up at her antics.

The post also includes a clip of a trailer for the Oilers' series The Drop, in which Dion describes why she's such a big hockey fan. She quips, "I got three boys. What do you think? I'm going to go see Beauty and the Beast every night?"

The locker room drop-in was a rare public outing for Céline, who has mostly been laying low since she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. Her last big appearance was at the Grammy Awards, where she presented Taylor Swift with her historic fourth Album of the Year trophy.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

