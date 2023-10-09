A Change In The Weather

Stock photo of heavy . (Emilia Drewniak/Getty Images/EyeEm)

By Ann Kelly

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay starts the week off with a cool Monday morning, and a high near 80. But temps warm back to the high 80′s by Tuesday and we add a good chance for showers to return by Wednesday. For the latest please keep an eye on the weather with us here.

Saturday's drawing was the 34th since the last Powerball winner.

Powerball: Saturday's jackpot was the third-largest in the game's history. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

No winner again for that massive Powerball jackpot Saturday night, so for Monday night’s drawing the jackpot has rise to $1.55 billion. Check the numbers for smaller prizes - they’re 47-54-57-60-65 and the red Powerball was 19. The multiplier was 3X.

There’s a change to the Buc’s schedule for Sunday’s game against Detroit. The throwback “Creamsicle” jersey game will now be part of a double header and has been moved to 4:25 pm. The Bucs haven’t worn those jerseys since 2012, and to get your own, go to shop.buccaneers.com or drop by the Buccaneers Team Store at Raymond James Stadium which is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

classroom classroom

There’s a pay raise on the way for Pinellas County teachers. The 4.5% increase is pending ratification by the Pinellas County School board and teachers, and should be presented at the meeting on October 14th. The full story is in the Tampa Bay Times.

Beach dune restoration continues on Sunset Beach on Treasure Island due to damage from Hurricane Idalia, and the beach is closed to the south of Caddy’s Treasure Island at 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard, and that does include all beach parking lots. You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreasureisland.org.

Dove Daily Update


©2023 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!