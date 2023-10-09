A Change In The Weather

The Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay starts the week off with a cool Monday morning, and a high near 80. But temps warm back to the high 80′s by Tuesday and we add a good chance for showers to return by Wednesday. For the latest please keep an eye on the weather with us here.

Powerball: Saturday's jackpot was the third-largest in the game's history. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

No winner again for that massive Powerball jackpot Saturday night, so for Monday night’s drawing the jackpot has rise to $1.55 billion. Check the numbers for smaller prizes - they’re 47-54-57-60-65 and the red Powerball was 19. The multiplier was 3X.

There’s a change to the Buc’s schedule for Sunday’s game against Detroit. The throwback “Creamsicle” jersey game will now be part of a double header and has been moved to 4:25 pm. The Bucs haven’t worn those jerseys since 2012, and to get your own, go to shop.buccaneers.com or drop by the Buccaneers Team Store at Raymond James Stadium which is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

There’s a pay raise on the way for Pinellas County teachers. The 4.5% increase is pending ratification by the Pinellas County School board and teachers, and should be presented at the meeting on October 14th. The full story is in the Tampa Bay Times.

Beach dune restoration continues on Sunset Beach on Treasure Island due to damage from Hurricane Idalia, and the beach is closed to the south of Caddy’s Treasure Island at 9000 W. Gulf Boulevard, and that does include all beach parking lots. You can reach out to the city with questions at zoning@mytreasureisland.org.

