A Change In The Weather

With big events like the Valspar championship at Innisbrook this week, the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast from 10 Tampa Bay may no cooperate, for at least one day. Friday has a very good chance for rain with a slightly lower chance on Saturday. Check here before you make those important weekend plans.

Valspar Championship - Final Round PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 19: Taylor Moore of the United Statesf watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2023 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

This may have caught you by surprise Monday morning, but it was a good one. The 4th St North Exit off southbound 275 on the Pinellas County side reopened as part of the Gateway Expressway Project. The rest of the Gateway Project is still on hold, waiting overhead signage to be completed.

SPOILER ALERT Tampa’s Troy Meyer came in third on the Jeopardy Tournament of Champions this week. Meyer’s third place finish was worth $6,399, with winner Yogesh Raut taking home $13,399.

Watering restrictions continue in Tampa Bay. Despite a wet El Nino winter, part of Tampa Bay remain under drought conditions. So if you live in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, you still must stick to watering just one day a week, and that day will depend on your address. Not following the rules could cost you a fine of $100 for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent offenses. Our best chance for rain this week is Friday.

The Sound has a new name. A deal with BayCare with now have the newest venue known as The BayCare Sound. The 10 year deal is worth millions.

