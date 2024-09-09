Celine Dion pays tribute to “My Heart Will Go On” songwriter Will Jennings

Celine Dion has paid tribute to songwriter Will Jennings, following reports that he passed away at the age of 80.

Jennings was a co-writer on Dion's Oscar-winning Titanic song "My Heart Will Go On" and also penned another Oscar winner, "Up Where We Belong," sung by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, from An Officer and a Gentleman.

"I'm so saddened to hear of the loss of Will Jennings. Will was more than just a brilliant lyricist; he was a friend and a creative partner to so many incredible artists," Celine shared on social media. "It was one of the great fortunes of my career to have the opportunity to sing Will's lyrics for 'My Heart Will Go On' but they are an even greater gift to the world, these words that touched us all, and will go on forever."

“While his tender spirit and immense talent will be missed, his legacy will continue to resonate through the music that touched all of our hearts," she added.

Jennings, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006, also wrote Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven," from the movie Rush, which won him a Golden Globe.

He was also a regular collaborator with Steve Winwood, co-writing the British artist's #1 hits "Higher Love" and "Roll With It," as well as "While You See a Chance," "Valerie," "Back In the High Life Again" and "Don't You Know What the Night Can Do."

Among his other compositions: Whitney Houston's "Didn't We Almost Have It All," Dionne Warwick's "I'll Never Love this Way Again" and Barry Manilow's "Looks Like We Made It."

