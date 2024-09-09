Celine Dion pays tribute to “My Heart Will Go On” songwriter Will Jennings

Jennings was a co-writer on Dion's Oscar-winning Titanic song "My Heart Will Go On" and also penned another Oscar winner, "Up Where We Belong," sung by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, from An Officer and a Gentleman.
"I'm so saddened to hear of the loss of Will Jennings. Will was more than just a brilliant lyricist; he was a friend and a creative partner to so many incredible artists," Celine shared on social media. "It was one of the great fortunes of my career to have the opportunity to sing Will's lyrics for 'My Heart Will Go On' but they are an even greater gift to the world, these words that touched us all, and will go on forever."
Jennings, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006, also wrote Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven," from the movie Rush, which won him a Golden Globe.
