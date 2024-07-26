Celine Dion makes stunning comeback at Olympics opening ceremony

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

The rumors were true — partly.

Celine Dion did, indeed, make a big comeback by performing an Édith Piaf song at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris Friday. However, she did not, as reported, duet with Lady Gaga, and the song she sang was not "La Vie en Rose." It was another Piaf song, "Hymne A L'Amour," or "Hymn to Love."

Celine, dressed all in white, was perched on the first level of the Eiffel Tower in a glittering white gown, belting out the French song and showing no sign of struggle. As fans know, Celine's diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome has impeded her ability to sing and to perform onstage.

In fact, Celine's performance Friday was her first since March 2020. She had been forced to halt her tour due to COVID-19 and then due to her medical issues. She revealed her diagnosis in 2022.

Celine's performance followed the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, as athletes performed a torch relay through the streets of Paris.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

