CBS to rebroadcast Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden following fan uproar

Courtesy of CBS

By Jill Lances

Billy Joel fans will now have another chance to catch his CBS special, Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden.

Fans were in an uproar after its original airing on Sunday, April 14, was not only delayed due to coverage of the Masters Tournament, but was cut short for local news programming, right in the middle of Joel’s signature tune, “Piano Man.”
CBS has announced that “due to overwhelming demand from his legion of fans” it is rebroadcasting the special in its entirety on Friday, April 19, at 9 p.m. ET.
“A network programming timing error ended last night’s Billy Joel special approximately two minutes early in the Eastern and Central Time Zones,” CBS said in a statement. “We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations, and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song.”

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden was a taped performance of Billy's 100th residency show at the iconic New York venue. Joel's due to wrap the residency on July 25, following his 150th show at MSG.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!