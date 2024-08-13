Causing a commotion: Some upset over Madonna's plans to party in Pompeii

Madonna's trips to Italy have caused controversy in the past, and her plans to celebrate her upcoming birthday at one of the country's most famous tourist attractions has resulted in some grumbling among officials.

The Queen of Pop turns 66 on Aug. 16, and The Times of London reports that she plans to celebrate by throwing a dinner for 500 among the ruins of Pompeii, the town that was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. According to The Times, Madonna has rented out Pompeii's Large Theater, a 2,200-year-old amphitheater, for her party.

While the theater is regularly used for music and drama performances, some officials in charge of Italy's cultural heritage don't like the idea of people coming in and renting it out for random events — and they seem particularly upset that the amount Madonna is paying for the rental is reportedly just under $33,000.

Michele Campisi, the general secretary of the Italia Nostra (Our Italy) heritage association, was quoted as saying, "Why does Madonna need to go to Pompeii? Is there not a more beautiful beach she could use?" He also said that $33,000 was "absurd," adding, "It's like giving Pompeii away."

Noting that other cultural heritage sites are now available for rent for weddings and parties, Campisi accused the Italian government of "cashing in" on the country's culture. Meanwhile, the president of a cultural pressure group warned that Italian heritage sites shouldn't just be used as “scenic backdrop” for “exclusive” events.

However, the mayor of Pompeii seems unbothered. He was quoted as saying the city was "ready to welcome" Madonna.

