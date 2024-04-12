Catching Up

The strong storms that swept through Tampa Bay triggered a ground stop for the airlines. The FAA reported 329 out of a total of 563 flights in and out of TPA had to be delayed with 42 of those canceled. It may take some time to catch up so call ahead and check with your airline.

That same system was responsible for a tornado near St Augustine Thursday. A EF1 tornado was confirmed to have touched down in St. Johns County. There was damage reported in the World Golf Village area. Save these dates to save on disaster preparedness shopping. We have two 14-day disaster preparedness sales tax holidays from June 1 – 14 and August 24 – September 6 for disaster preparedness supplies.

It won’t be long before the weather turns tropical when hurricane season officially begins June 1st. This years first forecast from researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) is very close to what AccuWeather came out with. They say it’s going to be a rough year, maybe record-breaking with 23 named storms and 11 hurricanes with five of those becoming major hurricanes. From our weather partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather, they say it’s the influence of the El Niño pattern transitioning to the La Niña pattern. Make sure to bookmark the Dove Hurricane Guide and have preparations in place.

Philanthropist Sidd Pagidipati and his brother and sister, Rahul and Srujani have made a $50 million to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital which will be named in their honor as “Pagidipati Children’s Hospital at St. Joseph’s”.

