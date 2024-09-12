"Cat lady" Linda Ronstadt supports Harris, "saddened" Trump is holding rally in venue named for her

Linda Ronstadt took to Instagram Wednesday to throw her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, and to express her disappointment that former President Donald Trump is holding a rally on Thursday in her hometown — in a venue named after her.

"Donald Trump is holding a rally on Thursday in a rented hall in my hometown, Tucson. I would prefer to ignore that sad fact. But since the building has my name on it, I need to say something," she wrote. "It saddens me to see the former President bring his hate show to Tucson, a town with deep Mexican-American roots and a joyful, tolerant spirit."

Ronstadt, who is Mexican-American, criticized Trump for his "toxic politics" in general, but wrote, "For me, it comes down to this. In Nogales and across the southern border, the Trump Administration systematically ripped apart migrant families seeking asylum. Family separation made orphans of thousands of little children and babies, and brutalized their desperate mothers and fathers."

She continued, "It remains a humanitarian catastrophe that Physicians for Human Rights said met the criteria for torture. There is no forgiving or forgetting the heartbreak he caused."

The legendary singer, who posted a photo of herself holding a cat, added, "P.S. to J.D. Vance: I raised two adopted children in Tucson as a single mom. They are both grown and living in their own houses. I live with a cat. Am I half a childless cat lady because I’m unmarried and didn’t give birth to my kids?"

"Call me what you want, but this cat lady will be voting proudly in November for @kamalaharris and @timwalz."

