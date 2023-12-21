Carole King’s 'Live in Central Park' documentary streaming free on Prime Video

Abramorama

By Jill Lances

Carole King fans who didn't catch her documentary Home Again: Carole King Live in Central Park can now stream it for free.

The documentary, which debuted in February exclusively on The Coda Collection, is now available to all Prime Video subscribers, from December 21 to January 2.

Home Again: Carole King Live in Central Park captures King's famed 1973 Central Park concert in New York, and features exclusive interviews and never-before-seen performance footage.  The homecoming show, which took place May 26, 1973, was the first concert ever held on Central Park's Great Lawn.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

