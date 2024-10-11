Carole King teams with Reba McEntire to write theme song for Reba’s new sitcom, 'Happy’s Place'

Carole King has teamed up with Reba McEntire to write the theme song for Reba's new NBC sitcom, Happy's Place.
"I'm so happy for the opportunity to write the theme song for Happy's Place with my good friend, Carole King," Reba shares. "It just doesn't get much better than that! I hope my fans will love this song as much as they did the theme song for the Reba show."
You can listen to "Happy's Place" via digital outlets. Happy's Place debuts on NBC Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.
