Carole King to join Swifties for Kamala fundraising call Tuesday night

After Kamala Harris was announced as the Democratic candidate for president, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Carole King showed her support by posting a photo of herself from the cover of her iconic album Tapestry — which shows her with a cat — with the caption "Cat ladies for Kamala." Now King will show her support by joining a fundraising call for Harris organized by Taylor Swift fans.

The group, Swifties for Kamala, is not officially endorsed by Taylor, it's just a group of Taylor Swift fans who've banded together to get Democratic candidates elected in the upcoming election. They plan to hold a fundraising Zoom call Tuesday and King will be their special guest.

The call, which begins at 7 p.m. ET, will also feature Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, as well as North Carolina Democratic Party chair Anderson Clayton.

The connection between Carole and Taylor? She inducted Carole into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, during which she called the legendary artist "the greatest songwriter of all time" and performed her song "Will You Love Me Tomorrow?"

