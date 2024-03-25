Carnival Cruises Canceled

If you had a Carnival Cruise out of Port Canaveral on the Carnival Freedom, it may have been canceled after a fire in the ship’s exhaust funnel. The sailings that were scheduled for today, March 25, and March 29 cruise have both been canceled. Carnival promises “a full refund and a “100% future cruise credit” — a voucher that can be applied to future cruise purchase.”

Carnival cancels 2 planned cruises from Port Canaveral after ship catches fire

The Tampa Bay Rays open the regular season at Tropicana Field this Thursday at 4 pm against the Toronto Blue Jays. For information on tickets and more please check in with the team here.

MLB: MAR 24 Spring Training - Rays at Twins FORT MYERS, FL - MARCH 24: Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kameron Misner (30) bats during a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on March 24, 2022 at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The season is over for USF. A loss to Virginia Commonwealth 70-65. The Bulls had a great season leading up to the playoffs, taking the regular-season title and a program-record 15-game winning streak.

Dove Daily Update

©2024 Cox Media Group