Carnival Cruises Canceled

If you had a Carnival Cruise out of Port Canaveral on the Carnival Freedom, it may have been canceled after a fire in the ship’s exhaust funnel. The sailings that were scheduled for today, March 25, and March 29 cruise have both been canceled. Carnival promises “a full refund and a “100% future cruise credit” — a voucher that can be applied to future cruise purchase.”
The Tampa Bay Rays open the regular season at Tropicana Field this Thursday at 4 pm against the Toronto Blue Jays. For information on tickets and more please check in with the team here.
The season is over for USF. A loss to Virginia Commonwealth 70-65. The Bulls had a great season leading up to the playoffs, taking the regular-season title and a program-record 15-game winning streak.
